

Carolyn A. Schmitt, 73, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home following a brave battle against cancer.

She was born March 10, 1947 in Elwood, the daughter of Paul R. and Lola Marie (Miller) Smith.

Carolyn was a 1965 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood/

She married Fred A. Schmitt on July 1, 2000, and they shared over 20 years of marriage together.

Carolyn retired in 2012 from Red Gold in Elwood where she worked in production and sample preparation for 18 years. She also previously worked as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Company for 10 years and Western-Southern Insurance Company for two years.

Carolyn was a member of the Elwood Elks Ladies, Alexandria Eagles, and the Elwood V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.

Carolyn never knew a stranger, and she enjoyed socializing with everyone she met. She truly lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed sewing and quilting in her free time. Carolyn and Fred also enjoyed spending many winters in Anna Maria Island, Fla. More than anything, Carolyn was absolutely devoted to her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carolyn’s family includes her husband, Fred Schmitt of Elwood; six children, Richard (wife Deanna) Cass of Alexandria, Theresa Clymer of Elwood, Troy (wife Teresa) Cass of Marion, Penny (husband Ron) Johns of Summerville, S.C., Fred (wife Beth) Schmitt of Frisco, Texas and Andrew (wife Jennifer) Schmitt of Elwood; two brothers, Frankie (wife Ruth Ann) Smith of Anderson and Dale (wife Dorothy) Smith of Kokomo; two sisters, Connie (husband Richard) Smith of Kokomo and Paula Shields of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Erin Cass, Riley Cass, Carrie (husband Chris) Arnett, Matthew Clymer (fiance’ Amber), Ethan Cass, Hayden Cass, Kyle (wife Nicole) Johns, Kayla (husband Andy) Higginbotham, Jacob Schmitt, Lucas Schmitt, and Beau Schmitt; four great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Elyana, Lincoln, and Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service celebrating Carolyn’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rob Barton officiating. Cremation will follow the service and burial will take place at a later date in Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alternatives of Madison County through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.