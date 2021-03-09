

FRANKTON – Judith A. Wilson, 85, of Frankton, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Hamilton Trace Care Center.

She was born in Elwood on Aug. 10, 1935, to the late Jacob and Margaret (Bam-brough ) Nickey.

She married Wallace D. Wilson on Aug. 29, 1952 and they shared 60 years of marriage together before his passing in 1996.

Judy attended Jackson Central School in Arcadia and later graduated from Anderson High School in 1997.

She retired from Herrin and Associates were she worked as an administrative assistant.

Judy was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

She loved politics and enjoyed working the polls and watching MSNBC on television. Judy enjoyed gardening in her younger years and was a very good cook. She loved playing Bridge with “the sisters” and loved spending time with her family. Judy will be remembered as a loving person who never met a stranger.

Judith is survived by two sons, Paul Wilson and Terry (Darlene ) Wilson; two daughters, Joyce (Walter) Peterson and Betty (Mike) Clark; grandchildren, Kenneth (Sarah) Wilson, Reesa (Rusty) Smith, Christian Peterson, Kevin Wilson, Kraig (Sommer) Wilson, Kila (Ken) Cook, Kurtis (Kali) Wilson, and Jane (David) Hudson; great-grandchildren, Madyson Wilson, Isabelle Wilson, Anna Smith, Jordan Smith, Khloe Wilson, Isaac Wilson, Lillian Wilson, Sophia Wilson, Justin Peterson, Karlie Peterson, Aria Cook, Draven Main, and Ryker Main; a great-great- granddaughter, Deanna Wilson; two sisters, Kathryn Nickey and Jenise Baber; and several nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Margaret Nickey; husband, Wallace D. Wilson; daughter-in-law, Gail Wilson; grandson, Justin Peterson; and twin sister, Joan Herin.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hill Crest Cemetery in Redkey.

Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson Family.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com