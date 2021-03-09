

ALEXANDRIA – Jack L. Armstrong, 83, Alexandria, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

Jack was born in Anderson on Oct. 9, 1937 to Claude and Catherine (Woods) Armstrong and had lived in Alexandria most of his lifetime.

He was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the class of 1955.

He retired as a truck driver from United Parcel Service in 1994 after 35 years of employment.

He attended the Summit-ville First Baptist Church. He has been a long time and active member of the Alexandria Kiwanis Club.

He was well known as the “lawnmower man” as he has worked on mowers and small engines from his home for a number of years.

He is survived by his son, Jerry Armstrong of Alexan-dria; daughter, Donna (Bill) Larkin of Alexandria; two granddaughters, Jeannie Larkin and Josie Armstrong; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Thelma (Harrison) Arm-strong; his second wife, Marlene (Jowdy) Armstrong; a son, Gary Armstrong; and sister, Betty Jo Knight .

Services honoring Jack’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Pastor Randy Murphy will officiate. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville First Baptist Church, 700 East Mill Street, Summitville, Ind. 46070

