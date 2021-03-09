

ALEXANDRIA – Georgia Kay Truex, 76 of Kendallville and formerly of Alexandria, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Park View Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Georgia was born in Alexandria on July 7, 1944 and was the daughter of George and Nettie (Posey) Hollies.

She was a 1962 graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School.

On March 23, 1974 she married Ralph E. Truex who survives.

Georgia was a retired loan officer with Lampco Federal Credit Union, Anderson.

She was a great cook and always loved to cook for the whole family. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time them, especially her dear grandchildren, and she enjoyed their various lake activities.

Left to carry on her legacy of love are her husband of 46 years, Ralph; her daughter, Lana J. Mabbitt; her brother, Sam (Kim) Hollies; her sisters, Joyce (Harold) Hill, Brenda (Jeff) Beigh, and Doris Fowler. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Michael Mabbitt and Corbin Guenin; her great-grandchildren, Laken, Matthew, Tristen, Satarha and Jayzin and several special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Terry Fowler; and a niece, Josiphine Hill.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Whetsel Funeral Service, 1503 S Park Ave., Alexandria from 5 to 7 p.m. A private family service for the interment of Georgia’s cremains will be held a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St., Anderson, Ind. 46016 or in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences visit Georgia’s tribute page on our website www.whetselfuneralservice.com.