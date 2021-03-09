Evelyn Louise Champion



ALEXANDRIA – Evelyn Louise (Fritz) Champion, 90, of Alexandria, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Alexandria Care Center, Alexandria while in company of her loving family after an extended illness.

Evelyn was born in Elwood on Oct. 12, 1930 and was the daughter of Lester and Mildred (Haas) Fritz.

She later married Robert Champion, Sr. who preceded her in death.

She was baptized in the Roman Catholic faith. She was a retired homemaker.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Robert Cham-pion, Jr., Thomas Champion, Patricia (Randy) Cawthorn and Joyce Champion; her sister, Janice Beeler; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Champion, Sr.; her son, William Champion; a brother, Joseph Fritz; and a sister, Ruth Parkison.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, 1503 S. Park Ave., Alexandria with the Rev. Donna Herring officiating. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery, Alexandria.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m, to 1 p.m

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Madison County 4-H Association, 3434 Mounds Road, Anderson, Ind. 46107 or through the funeral home.

