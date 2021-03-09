

Dorothy H. Brook, 100, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Elwood.

She was born on June 14, 1920, to the late George H. Taylor and Mary Jane (Smith) Headley.

On Nov. 28, 1936 she married Woodrow W. Brook and they shared more than 64 years of marriage together before his passing in 2001

She was a “Rosie the Riveter” for the war effort during WWII. She worked as an inspector in quality control at a factory that manufactured metal castings in Racine, Wis.

More recently she was a member of the 3rd Street Church of God in Elwood. She volunteered for the Theater Guild.

Survivors include five children, Wilson L. Brook, Freda Mae Larrabee, Jacqueline Altherr, James Keith Brook, and Allan Brook; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Arthur E. Headley, William F. Taylor, Earlene Taylor-Cole, and Mary Elizabeth Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step- father, Oscar Headley; five children, Melinda Wieland, Marilyn Hughes, Ronald Brook, Max Brook, and Woodrow Wilson, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Dunni-chay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Wally Champion and Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P – IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

All services will include the required wearing of face masks and social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com