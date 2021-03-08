DENVER, N.C. – Sharon “Sheri” Mansfield (Bobo), age 70, of Denver, N.C., passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Iredell Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1950, in Fayette County, Ohio, to Levi R. Bobo and Carolyn (Penwell) Bobo. She was the youngest of 17 children.

She grew up in Ohio, attending school at Madison South High School until 1966 when she moved to Atlanta, Ind. She graduated from Hamilton Heights High School and raised her family in Arcadia. She also resided in Cicero for many years before retiring from Delphi in Kokomo.

After retirement, she moved to North Carolina to be closer to family. Sharon loved being a Grammy to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Dale “Terry” Mansfield of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Jodi Huffman Tarkovich (Kevin) of Claremont N.C., step-children, Lelly Luttrell (Michael) of Lafayette and Lori Mansfield of Greenwood; grandsons, Daniel Roe of Sheridan, Alex Roe of Goldsmith, John Roe of Tipton, Andrew Tarkovich of Claremont, N.C., Jalon Futrell and Jaxon Mansfield of Greenwood, Caleb Luttrell, Jackie Martin and Ryder Martin of Honolulu, Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Delilah Roe and Scarlett Roe of Cabot, Ark., Braxton Martin and Braydon Martin of Honolulu, Hawaii; sisters, Betty Wood of Tipton, Joan Bowen of Columbus, Ohio, Brenda Slawson (Gary) Dublin, Ohio and Kaye Duncan (Roy) of London, Ohio; brothers, Levi Bobo (Dorothy) of Franklin, Richard Bobo (Miriam) of West Jefferson, Ohio and Larry Bobo of Mt. Sterling, OH; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Drew Tarkovich’ a special nephew, Kevin Crace; brothers, Robert Moore, Bill Bobo, Tom Bobo, Bob Bobo and Jim Bobo; and sisters, Virginia Bobo, Barbara Bobo, Florence Spangler and Mary Dotson.

Cremation will take place in North Carolina and a celebration of life will be Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Home in Cicero.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center, P.O. Box 571021. Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021