

ALEXANDRIA – Mary Jean Alexander, 83, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Rawlins House in Pendleton following an extended illness.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1937 in Athens, Ala., to Aaron and Ruth (Alexander) Jones and had lived in Alexandria since 1953.

She retired in 1998 from Delco-Remy, formerly of Anderson after 30 years of employment. At one time, Mary Jean attended the Alexandria First Baptist Church. She was a skilled seamstress. She and her late husband Don loved to rummage, flea market and antique. Time spent with family was most precious to Jean.

Survivors include two daughters, Elisa (Mike) Stanley of Alexandria and Dawn (Bob) Dreaden of Anderson; two sons, Phillip Alexander of Alexandria and Mark (Mary) Alexander of Anderson; grandchildren, Brock, Gabe, Bryant and Shelbie Alexander, Lacy and Dustin Stanley, Kristen Noland, Kara and Tyler Smith and Matthew Alexander; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Dean Cave of Anderson; brother, L. Dwayne Springer of Rogersville, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 43 years, Donald E. Alexander in 2011.

Services honoring Mary Jean’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the services at the funeral home.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.-org/donate

