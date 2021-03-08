Clarence Eugene Lawrence III, 61-years-young, of Tipton, passed away at home surrounded with the love of his family by his side on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Clarence was born on Jan. 31, 1960, in New Castle, to his parents, Clarence Lawrence II and Beverly Rose (Maple) Lawrence.

Clarence attended Kokomo High School. After school, he joined the United States Army, proudly serving 1977-1979.

Clarence worked in the automotive industry for most of his life. He most recently worked for Magna Industries. Clarence was a hard worker that truly enjoyed what he did. He was very dedicated to his job, even working while receiving chemotherapy treatments.

Clarence loved cars, his favorite being muscle cars! He was always buying, restoring and selling old cars. He recently purchased a 1969 Cougar that he and his brother, Richard, were going to restore together. He and his brothers grew up putting together model cars, something he enjoyed even into adulthood. There wasn’t anything better to Clarence than the feel of the wind in his hair while riding his Harley Davidson.

Clarence was a gentle giant, at 6’6, he often towered over everyone around him. He had a sweet disposition, someone that would often do for others with no expectation of something in return. He was quiet and laid back; nothing much bothered him. He was not one to raise his voice, just very reserved. However, don’t let his quiet demeanor fool you, he had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh! He always gave of himself and usually didn’t get back what he put out but true to his gentle nature, that never hardened his heart for others.

Nothing meant more to Clarence than his family. During family gatherings, he would be sure to float around the room talking to everyone. He had the ability to make you feel like you were the only one in the room. What you were saying was important to him. He was a rare soul and will be missed greatly by all that knew him.

Those left to carry on Clarence’s legacy of love are his parents, Beverly and Clarence Lawrence II; siblings, Douglas C. (Janice) Lawrence, Anita Rose (Mark) Tucker, Amy Renee Stone (Tony Wallace), Angela Ruth (Rich) Vawtaw and Richard W. (Beverly) Lawrence and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Clarence was welcomed into Heaven by his grandparents, Richard and Margaret Maple and Clarence and Hazel Lawrence.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to his very special niece, Rachel Stone, for helping Clarence in his final journey home. She was a true godsend to Clarence and their family.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Clarence with his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home of Tipton is honored to care for the Lawrence Family during their time of need.