Bill Young, age 80, of Tipton, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Bill was born on April 5, 1940 in Jefferson City, Tenn., to his parents, Jack and Cora (Boatman) Young.

Bill married the love of his life, Diana Alley-Baden, on Nov. 3, 1975. They happily shared 45 years together, raising two wonderful children.

Bill was a hard-working man that spent most of his life farming. He worked for AG Tebbe Farms for many years, retiring in 1997. After retirement, Bill enjoyed antiques and old cars. He was an avid University of Tennessee football fan! Anytime there was a game on he could be found rooting for his team.

Bill’s absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with his precious family, whom he loved so much. He had a very special bond with his twin granddaughters and played a big part in their lives.

Bill had a fun side to him that loved to cause trouble. He had a big personality that really drew others to him. He didn’t grow up in Tipton, but he sure knew everyone in town! He couldn’t go anywhere without stopping and talking to someone he knew. He was a friend to all.

Bill also enjoyed spending time with his church family. He was a member of Rock Prairie Baptist Church, and a faithful follower of Christ. For Bill, his faith was reflected every day in the way he lived his life. He has left a legacy for his children and grandchildren to always be proud of. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Those left to carry on Bill’s legacy of love are his loving wife, Diana Young; children, Darlene Young and Joe (Tina) Young; granddaughters, Zoe and Jocelyn Young; sister, Jerrie Eldridge; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great -nephews.

Bill was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Jack and Cora Young and his siblings, Barbara Jean Prince, Nig Cain, Jack Young Jr., John L. Young, Joann Patterson, Frankie Young, John Wesley Young and Cora Lee Young.

A funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 1p.m. at Rock Prairie Baptist Church, located at 421 N. Ash Street in Tipton, with Pastor Mike Nafziger officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Committal to take place at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s honor to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home to offset family expenses.

