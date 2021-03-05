ELWOOD – Paul Edward Glotzbach, age 77 and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021, surrounded by family at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Paul was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Elwood, the son of Charles and Rachel (Beeman) Glotzbach. He attended Frankton and Red Corner schools.

Paul exhibited many skills and talents throughout his working career. He was the head sawyer at the Rigdon sawmill for several years and formerly worked at Ex-Cello Corporation in Elwood. Paul spent the majority of his working life self-employed as a carpenter and he was also skilled as a block and brick mason and a welder.

Paul was a member of the Elwood V.F.W. #5782 and the Elwood Conservation Club. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, riding vintage steam locomotives and watching old westerns. Most of all, Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Corinna Runyan of Elwood; two sons, Paul (wife Tyra) Glotzbach of Wilkinson and Charlie (wife Chris) Glotzbach of Kingsport, Tenn.; sister, Linda Ead of Elwood; five grandsons, Charles Runyan of Elwood, Justin (wife Marissa) Runyan of Elwood, Eric Runyan of Elwood, Matthew Glotzbach and Mark (wife Rebecca) Glotzbach of Kingsport, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Aurora Runyan and Elijah Runyan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both his parents; sister, Rita Disbennett (and husband Rex); three brothers, George Glotzbach, Clifford Glotzbach and Richard Glotzbach; and brother-in-law, Jack Ead.

A funeral service celebrating Paul’s life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society through the funeral home.

