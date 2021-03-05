SUMMITVILLE – Louise (Clock) Foster, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following a brief illness.

She was born on July 14, 1942 in Hartford City to Barton and Beulah (Bushong) Clock and has lived in the Summitville area most of her life.

Louise was a graduate of Summitville High School-Class of 1960. She had worked at the American National Bank in Muncie and the former Gaston Banking Company. Most recently she had been a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in the Gaston area.

She was a member of the Gaston United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Gail Riese of Auburn, Ala.; two sons, Eric Foster of Plymouth and John Foster of Hartford City; five grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Scaglione of Prescott, Ariz.; a brother, Jerry Clock of Nahunta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1992; her mother in 2019; and her husband of 54 years, Larry Foster in 2017.

Services honoring Louise’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Gaston United Methodist Church, 105 Main St. in Gaston with Pastor Bill Bruneau officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Gaston United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gaston United Methodist Church, 105 Main St., Gaston, IN 47342.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville is honored to care for Louise and again serve the Foster/Clock family.

