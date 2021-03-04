OCALA, Fla. – Elizabeth Louisa Schmitt Hoop, age 86, Ocala, Fla., and born in Windfall went to be with God on March 1, 2021.

Elizabeth, known as “Betty” to her family and friends, will be remembered for her love of helping people, her unwavering faith and her generosity to all.

She was a registered nurse for 20 years, a graduate of St Mary’s College at Notre Dame. After moving to Ocala, Fla.. in 1973 where her husband, Earl F Hoop Jr., had opened Marion Community Hospital for HCA, she practiced nursing for a short time and went on to become a realtor. She enjoyed talking to people and introducing them to their new homes.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Hoop Jr. of 58 years; her parents George and Virginia Schmitt; her brothers, Peter, Jake, Fred, Bill and David Schmitt; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Rose Hoop.

She is survived by her brother, Greg (Dena) Schmitt; sisters, Jackie Schmitt and Sally Schmitt; a daughter, Michele Crim; sons, Michael (Jessica) Hoop Sr., Douglas (Sean) Hoop, Stephen Hoop, Jeffrey Hoop and Joseph Hoop; grandchildren, Michael (Ivy) Hoop Jr., Lindsey Crim, Dallas Hoop, Hunter Hoop and Eloise House Hoop; step-grandchildren, Blaize Hoop and Mason Parker; great-grandchildren, Noah Hoop and Everly Hoop; nieces, Hannah Schmitt, Rachel (Austin) Cole and Ginger Wigginton; nephews, Jason Schmitt, Matthew Schmitt and Isaac Schmitt; as well as several brothers, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews on the Earl Hoop Jr. side of the family.

Mass will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Blessed Trinity Church. Arrangements are being handled by Roberts of Ocala Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Interfaith or a charity of their choice. Due to COVID-19, a reception will not take place.