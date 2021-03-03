Janice A. Little



ALEXANDRIA – Janice A. (Johnson) Little, 85, entered in to eternal rest on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from Providence of Anderson.

She was born on April 17, 1935 in Alexandria to Austin and Hellen (Ayres) Johnson and had resided here all of her lifetime.

Janice was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1953 which made her a member of the “’53 Girls.”

She worked for several years at Fermen’s Dress Shop. She retired from the Alexandria License Branch after more than 20 years of employment.

Janice was a lifetime member of Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church where she was active in many ministries of the church. She was a member of the Alexandria Eagles Auxiliary, the Help Your Neighbor Club and the Alexandria Lady Elks. Janice was a collector of jewelry and enjoyed shopping. She was a die-hard Alexandria Tiger Fan, IU Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. She was the #1 fan of her grandchildren and their activities.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Candy) Little of Alexandria; grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Little of Carmel, and Brittany Little of Wilson, N.C.; sister, Beverly (Jack) Stevens of Alexandria; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Little in 1986; and a daughter, Julia Little in 1987.

Services honoring Jan’s life, legacy and faith will take place at noon Friday, March 5, 2021 in Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 309 W. Washing-ton St., Alexandria with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 309 W. Washing-ton St., Alexandria.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking.

Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for Janice and serve the Little family.

