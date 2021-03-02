LeAnn G. Phillips

ALEXANDRIA – LeAnn G. (Chafin) Phillips, 43, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

She was born on May 18, 1977 in Anderson to Ronald and Cherilyn (Tulowitzky) Chafin.

She was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1996.

She served as a grill cook for a number of years. She had also worked at the Alexandria Care Center and Edgewater Woods. Most recently she had worked at Rachel’s Hi-Way Care for more than 10 years.

Survivors include a daughter, Monique Phillips of Alexandria; her mother, Cherilyn (Tulowitzky) Chafin of Alexandria; three grandchildren; two sisters, Penny Stoker and Brenda Thompson; companion, Tony Brown; and nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father in 2009; her husband, Joe Phillips in 2005; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Service honoring LeAnn’s life and legacy will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Chris Hubler officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Under Indiana mandates, social distancing and appropriate facial masking will be observed.

Memorial contributions in LeAnn’s memory can be made to assist the family with final expenses. Just simply go to LeAnn’s memorial page at www.owensmemorialservice.com, click on the green “Donate Now” button and your contribution will be applied directly to the funeral account. The family will receive a record of the donation as well.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com