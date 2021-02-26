ANDERSON – Ronald M. “Ronny” Maddox, age 55, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital following a brief illness.

Ronny was born in Elwood on Feb. 16, 1966, the son of Georgia Hazelbaker.

Ronny was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed at Newco Metal Inc. of Pendleton for several years. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge and enjoyed watching TV, staying current with world news.

Ronny loved to spend time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

Ronny is survived by a son, Ronald (Geraka) Maddox Jr. of Anderson; a daughter, Jessica (Francisco) Tevalan of Elwood; two granddaughters, Jasmine and Chelsey; two sisters, Denise (Dave) Calandrelli of Fishers and Tracy (Doug) Hight of Frankton; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Brandy.

Ronny was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Hazelbaker; daughter, Tosha Maddox; three brothers, Tom, Jeff and Matt Maddox; and two sisters, Terri Maddox and Carol King.

Funeral service celebrating Ronny’s life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood with the Rev. Ben Capshaw officiating. Cremation will follow and burial will be at a later date in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Riley’s Children’s Hospital

