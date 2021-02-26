ALEXANDRIA – Mary Alice (Hughes) Cook, 84, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, following a brief illness.

She was born on April 25, 1936 in St. Charles, Vir., to Donald and Carrie (Benfield) Hughes and has resided in Alexandria since 1953.

She worked at the former Johns-Manville in Alexandria and Stevens Springs in Elwood.

Mary has been a long-time member of the New Day Baptist Church in Alexandria. She served tirelessly within the meal and quilting ministry in the church and was active in the Lamplighters Association.

Mary was a member of the Alexandria Eagles #1771.

She loved animals, there was not a stray that she didn’t feed or try to find foster homes for. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a fan of NASCAR and especially #24. Mary was an excellent cook and showed her love to so many through her homemade baked gifts. Her gentle spirit and warm smile will be fondly remembered.

She is survived by three daughters, Alice Fuller of Yorktown, Brenda (Ray) Lewis of Muncie and Linda Werline (Joe Wells) of Elwood; a step-daughter, Rita Shelton of Alexandria; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Vernon Hughes of Meeker, Colo.; three sisters, Eileen Hughes of Knoxville, Tenn., Avis Allen of Kingsport, Tenn. and Louise Short of Pennington Gap, Vir.; several nieces and nephews; and her feline companion, Sasha.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley Cook; son, Larry Cook; two daughters, Lisa Cook and Carolyn Gail Gilman; granddaughter, Jacinda Horton; two sons-in-law, Jack Werline and Bob Fuller; brothers, John Paul Hughes, Carl Hughes, Donald Hughes Jr. and Ellis Hughes; and sisters, Lois Clark and Hannah Lou Sutton.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria has been entrusted with Mary’s cremation arrangements.

Services honoring her life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, in New Day Baptist Church, 202 W. Tyler St. in Alexandria with Pastor Chris Hubler officiating. Interment of cremains will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends on Friday after noon at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County Humane Society, 2219 Crystal St., Anderson IN 46012 or online at www.mchsandersonin.org, or to the building fund of New Day Baptist Church.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking.

