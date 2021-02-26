TIPTON – Kevin Pope, 58, of Tipton, died at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on May 5, 1962, in Tipton, to Luther and Olene (Adams) Pope.

On May 18, 2000, he married Barbara Harr and she survives.

Kevin was a factory worker, working at several places during his career

He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1980 – 1984.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Barbara; two children, Reba Teter of New Castle and Ronnie Watson of Tipton; and five step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Pope.

Funeral services for Kevin will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Slack presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Tipton American Legion Post #46 and the US Navy.

Visitation will be on from noon until the service time.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings, as well as social distancing, will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Kevin’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family to help offset medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kevin-pope-help-for-medical-and-end-of-life-care?qid=5c231aa67cd63df18ef9bf8fd6400244