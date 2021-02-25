Donald Estel Roberson Jr.



Donald Estel “Donnie” Roberson Jr., 63, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following extended health issues.

He was born in Greenville, S.C. on Feb. 19, 1958, to the late Donald and Janie (Bagwell) Roberson.

Shortly after high school Donnie hitch-hiked across the United States and got to see much of the United States. He was an Ordained Minister and that was an accomplishment he was very proud of.

On March 14, 2014 he married Jonelle Romine-Roberson and she survives.

Donnie was a welder for many years, and a metal fabricator for several companies in the local area.

He loved working on motorcycles, cars, anything with an engine, and even helped design an electric bus. Donnie enjoyed spending time with and caring for his numerous animals through the years. He was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing. Many of his drawings became tattoos for close friends and family. Donnie had a love for the south especially the Carolinas. He was a well liked person, didn’t know a stranger, and was a friend to everyone.

Donnie is survived by wife, Jonelle Romine-Roberson; daughter, Jonna Froschauer; three brothers, Richard (wife Pamela Rodriguez-Rober-son) Roberson, John Roberson, and Shane Roberson; stepdaughter, Jackie McAdams; stepson Glen Appel; grandchildren, Corey Felton, Shyla Fel-ton, Coty Sovern, Justin McAdams, Zach McAdams, Chyann Coons, Kailey Coons, Nella Coons, Danny Joe “Hot Rod” Coons, Dakota Coons, Jay “Bird” Coon; uncle, Pete Roberson; nephew, Zachary Roberson, and numerous other nieces and nephews and numerous other extended family members; close friends, Richard and Tina Hershey, Tia Holland, Rick Payne, and Bobby Lovell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Janie Roberson; and two sisters, Tina Roberson and Rachel Bott.

A memorial service to honor Donnie’s life will be announced at a future date and he will be laid to rest with his family in Honea Path, S.C.

