Michael C. Hussey, age 68, of rural Tipton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at I.U. North Hospital in Carmel surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 30, 1952, in Tipton, the son of Pearl Clinton “Bill” and Ruth A. (Davenport) Hussey. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Tipton High School. He married the love of his life, Jo Lynn Teter, on Jan. 27, 1972, and they shared 49 years of marriage together.

Mike was a grain and livestock farmer nearly all of his life. Most recently, he worked at I.M.I./ Pipe Creek Junior Stone Quarry for 30 years and retired in July of 2020. He also formerly worked at both Yeoman’s Stone Quarry in Kokomo and Perfect Circle in Tipton.

Mike was a member of Austin Masonic Lodge #128 in Tipton and was formerly a member of the Windfall Lodge where he entered into the Masonic brotherhood. He was also formerly a member of Young Farmers and the Tipton Elks Lodge.

Mike especially liked history and reminiscing with those around him. He easily connected with people from all walks of life; having never met a stranger he enjoyed socializing with everyone he met or offering a kind word of advice to someone in need. Known for his Elvis impersonations amongst his close family and friends, Mike was a legend to many. A favorite hobby was his Haflinger draft horses, Frank and Jesse. Taking a long wagon ride into town with the horses was a special treat for anyone who went along for the ride (I hope you packed your lunch).

More than anything, Mike loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren – he didn’t want to miss a thing. He cherished numerous vacations with his family and watching his grandchildren grow up. However, he would tell you his biggest claim to fame was being the dad to three homecoming queens, a record he still holds. Although mom tried her best to reign him in, dad was never one to follow the rules or use his quiet voice. Our home was always full of kids, friends, neighbors and family – to our dad, the more chaos the better. Mike was a devoted husband, dad and poppy who will be greatly missed.

Mike’s family includes his wife, Jo Lynn Hussey of Tipton; four children, Chris (wife Mindy) Hussey of Tipton, Laura (husband Jason) Springer of Tipton, Cara (husband John) Kellerman of Tipton and Lesli (husband Josh) Breault of New Hampshire; sister, Barbara (husband Gary) Gordon of Atlanta; brother, John (wife Judy) Hussey of Windfall; 10 grandchildren, Cadie, Cole, Chace, Malia, Jaylie Jo, Slade, Brielle, Weston, Rowan and Elliana; and several nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. William Salsbery of Heartland Church, officiating. A Masonic Memorial Service will begin the service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Covid-19 health protocols for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tipton County Foundation designated for the Encore Center for Seniors fund through the funeral home.

The family encourages friends and family to share special memories and stories of Mike at copherfeslermay.com