ATLANTA – Frank M. Morris, 84, of Atlanta, died at 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at IU Health Tipton Hospital.

Frank was born on Aug. 28, 1936, in Moss, Tenn., to Ned and Ollie Belle (Savage) Morris. He married Gussie Fultz on Jan. 4, 1958, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together.

Frank worked at Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 42 years before spending 11 years with Hamilton Heights High School Custodial Department. He was a member of Center Road Church of Christ in Kokomo.

He is survived by his wife, Gussie; two sons, Gary Morris and wife Mia of Ft. Wayne and Mike Morris and wife Joy of Brazil, Ind.; siblings, Shirley Anderson of Nashville, Tenn. and Floyd Morris of Moss, Tenn. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ross Morris, Kylie (Matt) Sheck, Mara Morris, Brighton (Tori) Morris and Natalie Morris and nine great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jesse, Amelia, Alexa, Kaleesi, Ava, Addison, Oaklyn and Perrie.

Frank’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Micah Powless presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Saturday from noon until the service time.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings, as well as social distancing, will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Frank’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to Alzheimer & Dementia Association, 50 East 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.