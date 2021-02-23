ALEXANDRIA – Larry K. Croy, 70, Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at IU Heath Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following an extended illness.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1950 in Elwood to Basil and Catherine (Smiley) Croy and had lived in Alexandria for most of his lifetime.

Larry graduated from Alexandria-Monroe High School with the class of 1969.

He had worked at Indiana Rock Wool and had also worked in construction. More recently, Larry worked as a grounds supervisor at Hoosier Park in Anderson.

He was a member of the Anderson Coon Hunter’s Club.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Croy; daughter, Chastity Croy of St. Louis, Mo.; son, Scott Croy of Fairmount; three grandchildren; brother, Mike Croy of Alaska; sisters, Judy Presley of Tennessee and Patty Fisher of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim Croy, Jerry Croy, Walt Croy, Richard Croy, and Ronnie Croy; and two sisters, Beverly and Gloria.

Private family services will take place followed by cremation. A public celebration of Larry’s life will be announced for a future date.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Larry and serve the Croy family.

