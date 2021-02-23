

ALEXANDRIA – David L. Bir, 56, Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

He was born on March 27, 1964 in Lebanon, Ind. to Kenneth and Alice (Buschman) Bir.

David was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the class of 1982.

David, along with his parents passed down a legacy by establishing Action Solar Corporation which later became Action Cooling and Heating in 1986. After servicing Alexandria and the surrounding communities for 37 years, David retired in June of 2020.

He was always active in the Alexandria community and St. Mary Parish. As a small town business owner, he contributed to and financially supported local sports teams. He assisted several non-profit groups such as the Alexandria Community Cen-ter. Many of his donations and contributions were silent and unrecognized during his lifetime. David served in many capacities: the Alexan-dria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce Board, he coached the Alexandria-Monroe High School Football team in the early 1990’s, along with boys and girls of St. Mary basketball teams. He enjoyed playing cards, woodworking and helping within the community. Time that he spent with his grandchildren was very precious to him. David Bir was a strong, resilient man of faith who loved those in his life dearly, was proud to be a member of his church and community which showed in his gift of loyal and dedicated service to both.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Bir whom he married April 29, 2017; four daughters, Angel (Tim) Bright-Street of Alexandria, Sabrina Modesitt of Zionsville, Tabitha (Ian) Hughes of Carmel, and Ashley (Joe) Pyle of Muncie; three stepdaughters, Sheila (Kurtis) Swegman of Alexan-dria, Stefanie (Josh) Swindell of Summitville, and Shawna (Richard Smith) of Clover, S.C.; 18 grandchildren with two more expected in June; four sisters, Diane (Larry) Flatford in Anderson-ville, Tenn., Connie (Dale) Fuller of Alexandria, Janice (Walter) Vester of Yorktown, and Doris (Rick) Daves of Indianapolis; four brothers, Bob (Diane) Bir in Crossville, Tenn., Bill Bir, and Loyd (Kim) Bir, all of Alexandria, and Clarence (Kris) Bir of Logansport; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Tammy Connor in Ohio; and two brothers-in-law, Ronald (Dieanna) Strait and Carl (Tina) Strait, all in Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Hayes; niece, Jennifer Fuller Thomas; and nephew, Jim Vester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 8290 West Madison Street, Alexandria, with Father David Hellman as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A rosary service will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for David and serve the Bir family.

On-line condolences: owensmemorialservices.com