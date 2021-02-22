Judith A. Hiatt



ANDERSON – Judith A. (Hull) Granger Waymire Hiatt, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1940 in Anderson to Paul and Elizabeth (Reese) Hull Maddox.

She was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1958 where she was a cheerleader and a member of the choir.

She retired in 1997 from Lifetouch Senior Portraits in Muncie as a retouch specialist and data cash entry after 16 years of employment.

Judy raised Belgian horses in Alexandria and competed in County and State Fair competition for 19 years. She had been a Job’s Daughters Honored Queen and then joined the Daleville Order of the Eastern Star #568 in 1969 where she had served in all five star points and was a Past Worthy Matron. Judy was also a Girl Scout Leader for eight years. She attended the First Baptist Church in Anderson and was a member of the Alexandria Eagles #1771. She was a caregiver to others for five years, then worked for three years at Home Instead Home Care where she had been named as Caregiver of the Year. Judy enjoyed raising her children, helping others, working outdoors in the yard, music, dancing, NASCAR, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Hiatt, whom she married July 16, 2014; daughter, Stephanie (Steve) Freeman of Alexandria; son, Stan (Shari) Granger of Noblesville; grandchildren, Monica (Matt) Nalley, Justin Hollies, Melissa (fiancé-Josh Utter) Granger and Christina Webster; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Hollies, Sadie Tilden, Matt Nalley Jr., Meara Nalley, and Zoe Webster; stepchildren, Jerry (Mary) Hiatt and Jeff (Rebecca) Hiatt; sister, Vicki Wardwell of Alexan-dria; brothers, Art Hull of Anderson and Terry Hull of Shelbyville; several nieces and nephews and close family friend, Sue Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rex Waymire in 2001; brother, Paul Ronald Hull; brother-in-law, Bob Wardwell; sisters-in-law, Connie Hull and Susie Hull; and stepgrandson, SPC Andrew Freeman.

Services honoring Judy’s life and legacy will take place Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Art Jaggerd officiating. Interment will follow in the East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home. The Eastern Star will conduct a memorial service at 6:45 p.m. today to conclude the visitation hours.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and facial masking be observed at all times.

