Jeffrey Joe Retherford

Jeff Retherford, age 65, of Tipton, was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Jeff was born on Feb. 21, 1955 to his parents, Howard “Rutt” Retherford and Norma (Cook) Pumphrey.

Jeff grew up and went to school in Tipton, graduating from Tipton High School in the Class of 1973. Before Jeff even graduated, he began working for Pioneer Hi-Bred. He remained at Pioneer for 44 years until retiring in 2016. Through the years, he held multiple positions within the company. He made some lifelong friends and great memories. It’s safe to say Jeff loved working hard and pulling pranks on his co-workers along the way.

On June 21, 1975, Jeff married the love of his life, Rachel Elaine (Bayliff) Retherford. The two enjoyed nearly 46 years of marriage. Their life together was built on love and their devotion to family. Jeff was an amazing husband, father and grandfather; a true family man! He took such pride in each of his grandchildren and rarely missed an opportunity to be a part of whatever they were involved in.

In Jeff’s spare time, he enjoyed golfing and watching sports with his buddies. He was well liked by most who knew him. No doubt, because he was very kind, helpful and simply fun to be around! Later in life, Jeff’s faith became very important to him and he was an example to many. Serving those he loved came very naturally to him and he will be missed beyond measure!

Those left to carry on Jeff’s legacy of love are his wife, Rachel; sons, Greg (Cathy) Retherford, Kyle (Betsy) Retherford and Chip (Nicole) Friend; grandchildren, Mallory, Marisa, Owen, Sophie, Henry, Grace, Layla and Carter; sister, Dinda Thompson; as well as many extended family members.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, as well as a sister, Karen and a brother, Stephen.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Trinity Wesleyan Church, located at 3021 W. S. Rd. 28 in Tipton. A funeral service celebrating Jeff’s life will be immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Johnnie Blair officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff’s honor may be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Retherford family in their time of need. Please remember that the wearing of masks or facial coverings will be required at the church. Feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Jeff with his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

