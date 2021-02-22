LAWTON, Okla. – Bobby Causey, 85, Lawton, Okla. and formerly from Tipton. was called home to be with his Lord in Heaven on Feb. 7, 2021, one day after his 85th birthday.

Born to Rylander and Mary Ann in Winfield, Ala., in 1936, Bobby moved to Indiana at the age of 15, where he lived until he moved in 2019 to reside with his daughter Becky Sego in Lawton, Okla.

Bobby passed peacefully in his families loving and devoted care due to complications from SARS-CoV-2.

Dad was a man of humility and always thought about others. There was not a day that went by that he didn’t tell his family that he loved them and was thankful.

Bobby is survived by his wife, seven children, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Bobby married Norma Irene on Sept. 21, 1962. Bobby and Irene had four children together, Timmy Allen (Nancy), Becky Lynn (Willie), Janice Irene (Ron) and Billy Joe. He had six grandchildren, Marcie Lynn whom he called “Red,” Neil, Michael whom he called Alford (deceased), Chris and Robin and he also had 11 great-grandchildren, Gerrid, David, Hailie, Sophie, Hailey, Zachary, Abbie, Paige, Logan, Nichole, Eva and Elijah. Prior to his marriage to Norma Irene, Bobby had three children with his first wife, Ginger, Larry and Elizabeth.

He worked 30 years at the Continental Steel Mill in Kokomo. He also worked three years as a carpenter prior to working 20 years for the City of Tipton.

Bobby enjoyed sitting in front of the window reading westerns, watching Grit on TV, fishing and watching the rain. His favorite sandwich was peanut butter, banana and miracle whip and he loved the liberal use of salt on his food and was brave enough to eat my Baked Alaska.

Family and friends will remember Bobby for his kindness, goodness and love for his family.

A private service will take place later in Tipton.

Mr. Causey, I love and miss you bunches.