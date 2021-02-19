William C. Houser died suddenly at home on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1926, in Jasonville, Ind., where his family owned Houser Bro. Grocery.

After moving to Anderson in the late 1940’s, his family ran a small grocery on Pendleton Avenue until beginning employment at Emge Packing Co. from which he retired.

William is survived by JoAnn, his wife of nearly 71 years; his daughter, Abby Herrington; son-in-law, Pete Herrington; niece, Sharon Goble; grandchildren, Courtney and Wesley Wideman; and three great-grandchildren.

As an ordained minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he served each of the Anderson and Elwood congregations. He loved the door-to-door ministry. He dedicated his life to the Bible’s message of hope and the care of the congregation’s he served. He performed many weddings and funeral services.

He was known as an avid fan of the Cubs and IU basketball.

Cremation was handled through Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service – Anderson.