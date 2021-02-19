ELWOOD – Myrna L. LaShure, age 84, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Community Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born in Tipton on Sept. 26, 1936, to the late Leroy and Ruth (Hook) Wells.

On Nov. 8, 1957, she married Melvin LaShure and they shared 46 years of marriage together before he passed in 2003.

Myrna retired from Ex-Cello Corp. of Elwood after 35 years of service. She was a member of the 3rd St. Church of God. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family .

Myrna is survived by two sons, Brian (Shirley) LaShure of Marcellus, Mich. and Robby LaShure of Elwood; brother, Waldo Wells of Crawfordsville, six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Ruth Wells; husband, Melvin LaShure; and, two sons, John Kelley and Gary LaShure.

Funeral service celebrating Myrna’s life will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, located at 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood, with Pastor Wally Champion officiating. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date in the Elwood Cemetery next to her husband Melvin.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb, 23, 2021, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

