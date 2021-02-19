ELWOOD – James Lewis Moore, age 87, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Hurbeak, Tenn. in Obion County on Oct. 7, 1933, to the late Edgar and Gladys (Rainey) Moore.

On Aug. 18, 1953, he married Waneta Carol(Hughes) Moore and they shared 67 years of marriage together.

James retired in 1984 after 35 years of service from Continental Steel of Kokomo as an electrician. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed camping with his family and he loved spending time with his family.

James is survived by his wife, Waneta Carol Moore of Elwood; son, Dennis Moore of Kokomo; daughter, Patsy (Terry) Cox of Macy; two sisters, Maxine Hardin and Betty Sue Claus, both of Windfall; brother, Donnie Lee (Brenda) Moore of Elwood; two grandchildren, Ryan (Linda) Moore and Ashley Johnston; three great-grandchildren, Izabella, Ella and Deacon; several nieces and nephews; and his pet dog, Suzie.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Gladys Moore; son, Jimmy Ray Moore; sister, Alice Goodrich; brother, Jerry Dale Moore; and his daughter-in-law, Michelle Moore.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb, 24, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood with Pastor James Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

