SHARPSVILLE – Margie Ann Whittaker, age 74, of Sharpsville, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Margie was born on June 12, 1946, in Sharpsville, to her parents, Elmer and Dorothy (Yeary) Woodard.

Margie married the love of her life, Norman “Keith” Whittaker on Jan. 9, 1965, at Hopewell Baptist Church. They shared 56 years of marriage and raised two wonderful children together.

Margie was a graduate of Sharpsville Prairie High School, Class of 1964. Right after high school, Margie worked for GM Delco for 31 years, retiring in 1995. After retiring from Delco, she worked for Tri-Central High School in the cafeteria for 13 years, retiring in 2008. She also ran a resale shop in Sharpsville called Sassy’s.

Margie had a helping spirit. She enjoyed being able to help those in need, no matter what the need may be. She was a part of Helping Hands, a non-profit that focused on helping community members in need. She was someone that would always put the needs of others before her own. Margie was a true giver. It could be giving her time and attention, giving a piece of needed clothing or giving of herself to help in any way she could.

Margie belonged to the local Euchre Club.

Her faith was important to her. She attended Rock Prairie Baptist Church and Crossroad Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, macrame and ceramics. Margie was an avid Coca Cola collector. Her family was incredibly important to her. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to carry on Margie’s legacy of love are her husband, Norman“Keith” Whittaker; her children, Melinda (Larry) Off and Brian (Valarie) Whittaker; grandchildren, Rebecca (Ryan) Hensley, Jacob Off (Allie Hayes), Abigail Whittaker and Daniel Whittaker; siblings, Connie (John) Weaver, Sue Snow and Mary Woodard; great-grandchild, Caroline Off; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margie was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Elmer and Dorothy Woodard; brother, Stanley Woodard; brother-in-law, Mike Snow; granddaughter, Vanessa Whittaker; and niece, Angela Woodard.

A funeral service celebrating Margie’s life will be on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Kerry Williams officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal to take place at Sharpsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margie’s honor to the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department or Grace Baptist Church.

