Joseph D. Burdsall

Joseph D. “Joe” Burdsall, 56, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis following a brief illness.

He was born in Elwood on Nov. 23, 1964, to the late George and Sara (Richards) Burdsall.

He worked as a bounty hunter most of his life. He was a former bar tender at a number of local businesses but his start was at his family’s sports bar named Burdsall’s Lounge out at the old T-Way Plaza.

He is survived by two nieces, Reilly Burdsall and Logan Harless; sister-in-law, Katina Burdsall; great-nieces and nephew, Sophia Rose, Stevie Jane, and Gabriel Allan; aunt Esteleen Burdsall; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sara Jane Burdsall; his brother, Richard Burdsall; grandparents, David “Di” and Ruby Richards and Kay Warner.

A memorial service celebrating Joe’s life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will be at a later date with his family in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com