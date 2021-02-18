

Carlene G. Holtsclaw, 79, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Elwood Health and Living.

She was born on July 24, 1941 in Bowling Green, Ky., to Ralph Grimes and Mary Elizabeth Gibson.

She graduated in 1959 from Lawrence Central High School.

She married Robert Harrell on May 9, 1961 and he preceded her in death.

She married Larry Holtsclaw in March of 1983.

Carlene was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo.

Carlene is survived by four children, Joseph (Nicole) Harrell, Suzanne Harrell, Michelle (Scott) Leavell, and Sarah Holtsclaw; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Sallee; two brothers, Thomas Sanders and Duane Grimes; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; uncle, Earl Gibson; two sisters, Caroline Grimes and Cheryl Lee Gorbal; two brothers, James Grimes and Jerry Grimes; great-grandson, Denton Bryant; and her beloved cat, Miss Kitty.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocols will be followed including the required wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Elwood Health and Living for the love, care, and compassion they gave to Carlene.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com