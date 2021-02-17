GENEVA, Fla. – Philip Brent Carter, 69, of Geneva, Fla., passed away on Feb. 7, 2021.

Phil was born in Sharpsville on July 3, 1951 to W. Dean and Evelyn Carter.

He is survived by his wife, brother, six children and 13 grandchildren.

Phil had a long career as a basketball player and coach. He was an alumnus of Jacksonville University, Class of 1974. He began his coaching career at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He then coached at Daytona Beach Community College (76-80), followed by Baptist College in Charleston, S.C. 980-83), Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas (83-85), University of Central Florida (85-89) and finished his collegiate coaching career at Lake Sumter Community College in Leesburg, Fla.

After a long career in coaching, Phil went on to own and work for several auto dealerships, working for Sanford Auto Dealers Exchange and Adesa Auto Auction.

Sports remained an integral part of Phil’s life. He enjoyed time on the golf course with friends, coaching his children and grandchildren’s teams or simply watching the game at home with family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to charity in Phil’s memory. Sports related charities for children or agencies funding research for the treatment of colon cancer and multiple myeloma would have been close to his heart.