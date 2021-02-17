Peggy JeanRockhill Smith

GREENWOOD – Peggy Jean Rockhill Smith, 83, of Greenwood, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5. 2021.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1937, in Flora, to the late Clarence and Lottie Rockhill.

She graduated from Wendell L. Wilkie High School in 1955 in Elwood. She married the love of her life, Robert Smith on May 4, 1957.

Peggy was a member of Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church for 40 years and was a loving and encouraging wife, mother, mamaw and aunt. As the matriarch of her family, she led with fierce love and loyalty, always in support of her family.

She was an avid Colts football fan and supported any Indiana sports team.

Peggy retired from Wurth Service Supply in 2002 after more than 20 years of service. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis for the last ten years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert and their children, Darrell (Erin) Smith, Roxanne (Dave) Kleehamer and Rodney Smith; grandchildren, Josh Smith, Ashleigh Smith, Kara Kleehamer, Andrew Kleehamer, Jason Kleehamer, Craig Kleehamer, Christie Clark, and Mackenzie Scheidler; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Rockhill, Jim Rockhill, Terry Rockhill, Betty Brewer, Joanne Brummet and Carolyn Sue McPhearson.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, for visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, located at 335 S. Meridian St. in Greenwood.

A memorial Mass will take place immediately following the visitation at the church at 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required for those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.