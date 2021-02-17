GREENWOOD – Niola S. Small, 83, of Greenwood and formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Greenwood Village South in Greenwood.

She was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Geneva, Shelby County, Ind., the daughter of Walter Edward Sr. and Mattie (Imlay) Siefert. On Dec. 23, 1960, she married Dean Edward Small and he preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2003.

Niola is survived by her daughter, Jennifer A. (Small) Nevitt of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.; son, Douglas E. Small and wife Sunny of Haymarket, Vir.; sister, Joetta Lyons of Lompoc, Calif.; four grandsons; and several loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to Dean, Niola was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walter E. Siefert Jr.; and sister, Peggy L. Wilson.

Niola graduated in 1955 from Shelbyville High School and continued her education at Indianapolis Methodist Hospital by becoming a registered nurse in 1958.

She was formerly member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shelbyville. After moving to Greenwood, she became a member of Our Lady of Greenwood.

Niola was a nurse for 50 years, with 40 years of her service at Tipton County Memorial Hospital.

She was also a member of Kappa Delta Phi.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Greenwood, 335 S. Meridian St., in Greenwood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church. Family and friends are invited to view the service via livestreaming on the funeral home’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/freemanffh.

Interment will be at Lewis Creek Baptist Cemetery in Shelby County.

Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St., in Shelbyville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Heights High School, Attn: Bonnie Knapp, P.O. Box 379, Arcadia, IN 46030. In the memo line note Dean Small Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be shared with Niola’s family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.