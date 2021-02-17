ANDERSON – Lola M. Heath, age 81, of Anderson, passed away on Thursday, Feb, 11, 2021, at Lindberg Crossing in Anderson following an extended illness.

Lola was born in Elwood on Dec. 14, 1939, to the late Morris and Mary Lou (Ray) Hobbs.

On Sept. 13, 1957, she married Jerry Heath and they shared 63 years of marriage together.

Lola retired as a teacher from Frankton Elementary School where she taught for 37 years. She was a member of Frankton Christian Church. She was an avid reader, shopper and loved to go dancing with her husband. She enjoyed children and loved spending time with her family.

Lola is survived by her husband, Jerry Heath and son, David Heath, both of Anderson; nieces, Susan (Terry) Pool and Andrea Kiehlmeirer; nephew, Jeff (Rose) Neese; and several great nieces and nephews.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Mary Lou Hobbs; son, Ricky Heath; and a sister, Carolyn Harper.

Funeral service celebrating Lola’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton High School Athletic Department.

