CLAYTON – Kimberly “Kim” Copeland, 60, of Clayton, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 13, 1960, in Elwood, to Phil and Phyllis Champion.

Kim was a dedicated wife, mother, caretaker and nanny.

She was a member of St. Susanna Catholic Church.

Kim had a fun-loving soul and joyful spirit. She loved helping others and making gifts for people. Her favorite thing to do was making others feel special and loved. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, Hallmark Christmas movies, and baking with her “adopted grandchildren.”

Survivors include her loving husband, Mark Copeland; son, Stephen (Lauren) Copeland; daughters, Katie (Josh Prysant) Copeland and Carrie (David) Anderson; mother, Phyllis (Tom Leavell) Champion; siblings, David Champion, Jill (Ray) Cook and Rich (Monica) Champion; “adopted grandchildren,” Simon, Fletcher, and Greta Clary and Colton and Remy Frick.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Champion.

A Funeral Mass will be at St. Susanna Catholic Church, located at 1210 E. Main Street in Plainfield, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. until time of service.

St. Susanna is a large church that can safely accommodate up to 250 people. Social distancing, mask wearing, and standard Covid procedures will be in effect.

Burial will be Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery, at 11 a.m.

In memory of Kim, please make a donation to the Mozel Sanders Foundation, Gleaners Food Bank or Wheeler Mission.