Joseph E. Tucker, 61, of Tipton, died at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

He was born July 21, 1959, in Tipton, to Lex and Barbara (Goar) Tucker, who preceded him in death.

A 1978 graduate of Tipton High School, Joe began his tool making career as an apprentice to his dad, Lex, at Service, Tool, and Die in Kokomo. Joe was owner of Lex Tooling LLC in Tipton since 1998.

He had been a member of the Tipton Elks Lodge #1012 where he was a past exalted ruler. Joe was also a supporter of local teams and charities. Joe enjoyed golf, bowling, trains and loved and supported his family in all that he did. He especially loved the Christmas season.

He is survived by his three siblings, Julia Wallyn and husband Gary of Kokomo, Jim Tucker of Tipton and Janet Woods of Tipton. Joe is also survived by a niece, Lisa Wallyn of Plymouth, and three nephews, Michael Wallyn and wife MacKenzie of Lafayette, Grant Woods of New York, N.Y. and Blake Woods of Bloomington.

Joe’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with his brother, the Rev. Jim Tucker, presiding and burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Tipton Elks Lodge #1012 will conduct an Elks memorial service starting at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings, as well as social distancing, will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Joe’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd., Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or the John Rickenbach Scholarship, c/o Tipton Elks, P.O. Box 98, Tipton, IN 46072.