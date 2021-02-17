Jeffery A, Hoover, 75, of Tipton, died at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on April 8, 1945, in Elwood, to Russell and Clara “Dolly” (Parish) Hoover. On March 2, 1968, he married Linda Watson and the couple enjoyed 52 years together raising a family. Jeff was a devoted husband and family man.

Jeff was a 1963 graduate of Tipton High School. He was an operations supervisor for ABF Trucking in Lafayette before retiring in 2007. After graduating high school, he worked at Chrysler Corporation and then United Trucking in Kokomo.

He was an all-around sports fan. Jeff liked watching NASCAR, the Dodgers and the Bears. His true sport’s passion was watching his daughter and grandchildren playing sports. Jeff also coached his daughter’s youth softball team.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; a daughter, Leslee Phifer and husband Travis of Tipton and five grandchildren, Blake (fiancée Sylvia), Trayjan, Jayce, Sam and Jie.

Jeff was preceded in death by three siblings, Roberta Copher, Shirley Lewis and Michael Hoover.

Jeff’s graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Rex Dunning presiding.

The funeral will be recorded for watching later on Jeff’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hoover family.

Memorial contributions in Jeff’s honor may be made to the Michael Hoover Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o the Tipton County Foundation, 1020 Jefferson St., Tipton, IN 46072 or East Union Christian Church, 1711 E 296th St., Atlanta, IN 46031.