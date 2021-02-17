Anna Marie Howel



MUNCIE – Anna Marie Howell, 83 of Muncie, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following a brief illness.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Anna was born on Aug. 22, 1937, in Elwood, to James John Haas and Velma Juanita (Bradburn) Haas. She graduated from Wendell Willkie High School. She received her GED, then went to cosmetology school to become a hair stylist, which she did for several years.

Anna was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elwood. She retired in 1987 from Marsh Supermarket, where she was a deli manager for 15 years.

Anna lived in Palmetto, Fla. for ten years before returning to Indiana in 2007.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robin (Ardith) Gwaltney of Muncie, James (Patty) Crull of Elwood and Timothy Crull; grandchildren, Angela Domenech, Christina Friend, Kimberly Appel, Jamie Harris, Robert, Andrea, Chase, and Kaylie Crull, Michelle Gwaltney and Heather Ball; ten great-grandchildren; three nephews; sister, Velma Louise DuPouy; and her special friend, Glenda Hurst.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denny Howell; a son, Christopher Crull; and two great-grandchildren, Macey and Keegan Crull.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Elwood on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.

