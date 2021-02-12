

ALEXANDRIA – William A. “Billy” Chaplin, 74, of Alexandria, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

Billy was born in Anderson on Sept. 4, 1946 and was the son of Ferdinand and Ann L (Seybert) Chaplin.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army.

Billy was a self-employed farmer all his life. He enjoyed working the ground and planting his crops and then working the harvest in the fall.

Billy was a loyal and loving brother and uncle. He always loved to spend time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Jan W. Chaplin of Alexandria and Jimmie Lee (Raynor) Chaplin of Taunton, Md. and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry J. Chaplin.

A Graveside service will be on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Vinson Memorial Park Cemetery in Summitville with the Rev. Jim Chaplin officiating. Burial will follow the service.

Family and friends may call at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or in care of the funeral home.

