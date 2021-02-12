TIPTON – Rita E. Goebel, 89, of Tipton, died at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

She was born in Galveston, Texas on Sept. 22, 1931, to Ralph A. and Mary Ellen (Perussina) Brouillard. On Dec. 27, 1973, she married James B. Schmidt III and he preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 1983. After the death of James, Rita married Joe E. Goebel on July 8, 1988 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2010.

Rita moved from Galveston to Tipton in July of 2010. Prior to moving she was a secretary for University of Texas, Medical Branch in Galveston, retiring from there in 1985.

She was a long time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Texas City and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton.

She is survived by three children, Kenneth R. Ehman, Timothy W. Ehman and Gary Brent Ehman; three step-children, John A. Schmidt, Mike Goebel and J.B. Schmidt IV; and two brothers, A.J. Brouillard and N. Glenn Brouillard.

Other survivors include her 13 grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph A Brouillard Jr. and T.H. Brouillard; one sister-in-law, one daughter-in-law; and her former husband, Teddy R. Ehman, the father of her sons.

Rita’s wish was to be cremated. She will be buried at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Tipton with a private family service at the cemetery.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Goebel family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, IN 46072 or the Encore Center, 900 E Jefferson St., #A, Tipton, IN 46072.