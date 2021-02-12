ELWOOD – Phillip Vern Valentine, 86, of Elwood, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. He was born on Oct. 28, 1934.

Phil was an award winning salesman and entrepreneur who got his start at a very young age. He was known for his strong work ethic and ran many businesses throughout his career. He had a passion for collecting antique military memorabilia and cars.

Phil had an amazing mind. He could recount any event from his life in near perfect detail (especially if it involved a car’s make, model, color and year). During his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Valentine; his father, Samuel Valentine; his sisters, Norma Jean Hough and Peggy Zeldes; his sons, Dean Valentine and Phillip Valentine Jr.; as well as his grandson, Phillip ‘Taylor’ Valentine.

He is survived by his siblings, Samuel Valentine Jr., Carolyn Farran and Stanley Valentine; his children, Robert Valentine, Tim Sandberg, Devan Valentine, Faith Valentine and Dakota Valentine; step-son, Dustin Smith; and his grandchildren, Rudy Valentine, Breann Smith, Gavin Smith, Asher Valentine, Liam Ogle and Arden Burwell.