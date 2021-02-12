TIPTON – Jeffrey David Dick, 50, of Tipton, passed away Feb. 9, 2021.

A lifelong resident, Jeffrey was born on Nov. 22, 1970, to Charles and Sharon Dick.

He was a 1989 graduate of Hamilton Heights and spent his career of more than 20 years working for Reynolds Farm Equipment.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Chris) Salmon; grandchildren, Charlee and Silas Salmon; brother, Roger Dick; nieces, Alicia Dick, Brooklyn Dick, Toshia Dick, Alanee (Jake) Raines, Alley Dick and Shelby Dick; great-nephews, Stephen Howe and Hudson LaBlue; and lifelong best friend, Larry “Bruiser” Endicott.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.

