Connie L. Cox



ALEXANDRIA – Connie L. (Stoops) Cox, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at the Rawlins House Health and Living Center in Pendleton following an extended illness.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1947 in Anderson to Albert and Maggie (Cook) Stoops.

She was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1965.

She has been a home health caregiver and a dialysis technician. She was a facilitator of a support group for individual caregivers.

Survivors include her husband, David Michael Cox, whom she married July 6, 1996; son, Dwayne Kerr of Anderson; a grandson; and a sister, Donna Pierce of Alexandria.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Christopher Kerr

Services honoring Connie’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in the Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria with the Rev. Mike Whiteman officiating. Inter-ment will follow in Anderson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon Friday at the church prior to the service.

Current Indiana mandates require social distancing and appropriate facial masking at all times.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Owens Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. This can be easily done by gong to Connie’s obituary on the funeral home web-site www.owensmemorialservices.com and clicking on the “Donate Now” tab at the top right-hand side of the screen.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Connie and again serve the Cox/Stoops family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com