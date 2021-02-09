

PERU – Sharon Kay Gamble, age 78, of Peru, passed away at Duke Memorial Hospital on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Sharon was born on Oct. 12, 1942 in Elwood, to her parents, William and Katherine (Ramey) Young.

Sharon married Gwin Nolan Fisher and they shared 35 years of marriage and raised three wonderful children. She then married William “Smiley” Gamble and they shared 13 years of marriage together before he passed away.

Sharon was a very hard worker, holding many jobs through the years. She worked on a hog farm, drove a school bus for Madison Grant School Corporation and was a CNA for Aperion Care Kokomo.

Sharon was a member of the Windfall Christian Church.

Sharon enjoyed being out on the water with her fishing pole in the lake.

One of her favorite pastimes was shopping! She would not be satisfied that she had seen everything until she walked up and down every single aisle, sometimes twice! It did not matter the type of store or if she had been there already that week, she never left without looking at everything!

Sharon loved her dogs and cats. They could count themselves lucky to be brought into her family.

Sharon was known for helping anyone that needed it, no matter how big or small the need. She had a beautiful soul and her personality shined bright for all to see. As sweet and kind as she was, she could be a bit of a drill sergeant as well. She liked things done a certain way and was not afraid to let it be known!

Sharon was a grandma to all and loved that everyone thought of her in that way. She loved her family fiercely and she will be so deeply missed.

Those left to carry on Sharon’s legacy of love are her sister, Loretta (Glenn) Fippin; children, Anna Roark, Jim Fisher, JoEllen (Tim Pearson) Bousman and Tammy Dulworth; grandchildren, Ashley (Johnny) Fisher, Caysee (Joe) Anderson, Cheyanna (Adam) Crews, Lindsay (Kelsey) Fisher, Shelby (Jessica Jones) Bousman, Robby Bloyd, Jessie Dulworth, Maggie Dulworth and Ryan Peters; two great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; several adopted grandchildren; dogs, Axel and Bear; cats, Socks, Boots and Pretty Girl; and very special friend and step-mother to her children, Sharon Fisher; and special friend, Kurt England.

Sharon was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, William and Katherine Young; her first husband, Gwen Fisher; her second husband, William Gamble; and special friend, Mike Bloyd.

A funeral service celebrating Sharon’s life will be on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St in Tipton, with Pastor Chris Ellis officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Committal will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

