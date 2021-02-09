

Madonna J Huff, 86, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Madonna married her high school sweetheart, Robert E. Huff, on April 10, 1954. They shared their lives for 64 years until Bob preceded her in death in 2018.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Hoffman and Diana (Robert) Abbott; seven grandchildren, David Hoffman, Elizabeth (Caleb) Zeutschel, Stephanie (Gar-rett) Butcher, Michelle (Robert) Olson, Amanda (Robert) Cusic, Kristin (Cole) Short and Stacia Abbott; nine great-grandchildren, Corbin Hoffman, Olivia Zeutschel, Lyra Butcher, Hattie Butcher, Harrison Cusic, Hannah Zeutschel, Jayden Short, Everett Olson and Nolan Butcher.

She was born to Willard and Berniece (née Hiatt) Floyd on Dec. 21,1934 in Marion, Ind.

She is also survived by a sister, Betty (Richard) Brewer and a brother, Richard (Linda) Floyd.

Madonna graduated with honors from Wendell L. Wilkie high school in 1953.

She worked for over 40 years as a customer service representative for Indiana Bell (AT&T) until her retirement.

Madonna and Bob loved to travel. They traversed the U.S. multiple times pulling a trailer with both their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed cruises, and occasionally she would agree to take to the air with Bob as her pilot in his small planes. They were very involved with their family, traveling great distances to attend ball games, dance competitions, equestrian events and graduations. In their retirement they spent winters in Sebring, Fla.

Madonna was an accomplished seamstress, making most of her young daughters’ clothing and outfitting their favorite Barbies. Her great- granddaughters will dress their dolls in her handiwork. Watching hummingbirds out her kitchen window and collecting recipes were things she never tired of.

Madonna led a life of patience and trust in God. She was humble and spoke softly, yet was a strong underlying glue in her family. She will be missed, yet we can rejoice in her reunion with her beloved husband, for all eternity.

There will be no memorial service at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care in Indianapolis where friends and family may sign the online guestbook. Indianafuneralcare.com