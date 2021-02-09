

Joyce Ann Kendall, 84, of Lexington, Ky., and formerly of Elwood, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington following a brief illness.

She was born March 4, 1936 in Windfall, the daughter of Claude D. and Eunice M. (Ream) Retherford.

Joyce graduated from Tipton High School in 1954 and later attended Apex Beauty School obtaining her beautician’s license. She was a hairdresser throughout her life.

Joyce married her soulmate, William “Earl” Kendall on Dec. 4, 1955, and they shared over 63 years of marriage together until his passing in 2019.

Joyce and Earl were owners of Kendall Mold and Engineering Company in Elwood which they operated for 15 years, and Joyce was the office manager of the business. They retired in 1993 after the sale of the business. Joyce also formerly worked for Delco Radio and Oaks Manufacturing.

Joyce was a member of the Hobbs Methodist Church for many years. She was formerly an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling in Elwood leagues. She also enjoyed crafting and sewing. More than anything, Joyce’s family meant the world to her, and she loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Her family finds comfort knowing that Joyce and Earl are reunited in Heaven forever.

Joyce’s family legacy includes a daughter, Teresa Kendall and fiancé, Allen Hendrickson, both of Lexington, Ky.; son, David Troy Kendall of Clinton; two grandchildren, Kendall (husband Adam) Joest and Kolton Helm; three siblings, Sue Champion of Elwood, Bonnie (husband Bill) Rund of Greentown, and William (wife Betty) Retherford of Elwood; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Cherry of Kokomo and JoEdna Bardonner of Arcadia.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl in 2019; two brothers, Larry Retherford and Kenneth Retherford; and a sister, Sharlene Retherford.

A private funeral service celebrating Joyce’s life will be conducted at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Bill Johnston of Grace United Methodist Church in Elwood officiating. Entombment will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be private for family members for health and safety of the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grace United Methodist Church through the funeral home.

