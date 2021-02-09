

Arlene Jean Everling, 92, of Greentown, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Howard Community Region-al Hospital in Kokomo following a long life and a brief illness.

She was born Dec. 22, 1928 in Elwood, the daughter of Elwood and Katherine (Myers) Coats.

Arlene was a 1947 graduate of Elwood High School.

She married Harold “Pete” Everling on Dec. 26, 1946, and they shared over 47 years of marriage together until his passing on March 4, 1994.

Arlene was a homemaker all of her life, and for a few years she was the co-owner of PAL Hardware Store.

She was a member of Sims Wesleyan Church.

Arlene enjoyed quilting and was a former member of a quilting club. She especially liked to cook and loved to travel. Arlene enjoyed many memorable trips with her family and friends. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Arlene’s love of quilting was expressed in many special quilts she made specifically for individual family members through the years. More than anything, Arlene loved spending time with her family, and she will be greatly missed.

Arlene’s family includes seven children, Judy (husband Terry) Shepard of Fairmount, Linda Cowan of Elwood, Bill Everling of Elwood, Terry (wife Deborah) Everling of Rigdon, Mick (wife Sherry) Everling of Swayzee, Peggy (husband Larry) Ellis of Greentown, and Kenny (wife Jamie) Everling of Swayzee; brother, Richard Coats of Mississippi; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold “Pete” Everling; son, Robert “Bob” Everling in 1975; grandson, Todd Jolliff; and sister, Marjorie Weeg.

A funeral service celebrating Arlene’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Brian Williams of the Sims Wesleyan Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.