

FRANKTON – Paul M. Martin, age 88, and a longtime resident of rural Frankton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Elwood following an extended illness.

He was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Alexandria, the son of Lester and Mona “Ruth” (Baker) Martin.

Paul was a 1951 graduate of Somerset High School. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Silvey, on Sept. 30, 1953, and they spent 66 years of marriage together until her passing on Oct. 29, 2019.

Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Olympia, Wash. He worked at Delco Remy in Anderson as a stock chaser for 44 years until retirement in 1995.

Paul was a devoted member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Anderson where he had many special church friends. He was never shy about sharing his faith in the Lord with anyone he met.

Paul formerly enjoyed bowling, watching the Indiana Pacers and was a member of the U.A.W. #662. He especially loved to golf and played at Yule Golf Club and Killbuck Golf Course with family and friends. He and Pat enjoyed working together in their vegetable garden, caring for their property and spending time at home. Paul’s family finds great comfort knowing that he is once again reunited in Heaven with Patricia forever.

Paul’s family includes his son, Paul Wesley “Wes” (wife Debbie) Martin of Alexandria; daughter, Robin Ann (husband Jeff) Cary of Zephyrhills, Fla.; four grandchildren, Curtis (wife Sara) Martin, Kara (husband Jason) Holt, Sarah (husband Darren) Wallace and Megan (husband Max) Segraves; six great-grandchildren, A.J., Caidence, Hayden, Colten, Jackson and Rilynn; two brothers, Charles “Max” (wife Clara Lou) Martin of Wabash and James (wife Marsha) Martin of Gas City; two sisters, Kay Marling of Anderson and Fran (husband Mike) Williams of Elwood; sister-in-law, Janice Martin of Converse; special caretaker, Deb Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patricia in 2019; and two brothers, Howard Martin and Ray Martin.

A private graveside service celebrating Paul’s life will be at K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with Dr. Lindell Browning officiating. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Church of the Nazarene through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.